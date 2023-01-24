Stop bringing fake GOs, Kotla to YSRCP

Kodumur (Kurnool): Former Union Minister and Telugu Desam leader Kotla Jayasurya Prakash Reddy came down heavily on the ruling YSR Congress government for bringing a lot of fake Government Orders (GOs) and causing hardship to people. Addressing a media conference at Kodumur on Monday, Prakash Reddy said that the government, a year ago, has brought GO No 7 in the name Adoni Area Development Authority. Though the GO was brought a year ago, developments were not seen anywhere in Adoni. What is the fun in bringing GOs without making any development, asked Prakash Reddy. The GOs are nothing but to fool the people, he said and added the government was least bothered to take up Handri Neeva Canal renovation works. Several farmers under the canal have cultivated crops and they are due for harvest. But the government reportedly issued orders to stop water supply to canal from next month.

The standing crops need water up till March-end, Prakash Reddy and added the government even not paid power charges dues to the tune of Rs 22 crore to the electricity department.

Apart from power charges, Rs 18 crore towards maintenance charges are yet to be paid to the project. If the officials stop water supply, then the government would be held responsible. Surya Prakash Reddy said if any of the farmers incur crop damage due to lack of water supply, the government has to pay Rs 1 lakh an acre towards compensation. He also suggested the government stop bringing fake GOs.