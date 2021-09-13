Stop collecting true-up charges: CPI

Nellore: CPI leaders staged a protest at the Collectorate on Monday demanding to stop collection of true-up charges from the power consumers.

People were facing severe difficulties with steep rising of essential commodity prices such as gas, petrol, diesel, edible oil and others and said this would put additional burden on them, party district secretary CH Prabhakar said.

Now the state government was mounting a burden of Rs 3,699 crore on the people and demanded to stop collecting the true-up charges.

It is unfortunate that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy taking the decision to impose a burden on the people and said the government has to bear it.

The Chief Minister who visited many areas of the state at the time of elections assured the people that they would relieve them from the burden of taxes and others and now he was ignoring totally his promise, said Prabhakar.

He blamed the state government for emptying the exchequer for implementing sops under Navaratnalu.

As the government has no resources, now it is planning to mobilise funds through true up charges, he pointed out. Party senior leaders V Rama Raju, K Anjaneyulu and SK Shanawaj participated.