‘Stop face wash’ aims to bring down road accidents

Anakapalli: Sleep deprivation is one of the main reasons for a majority of road accidents that occur late in the night or early in the morning. As there will not be much traffic movement on the roads during nights, most vehicles will over speed as well. Even a few seconds of drowsiness due to sleeplessness causes accidents. In a step to make drivers get rid of the drowsiness, prevent road accidents in the district and save lives, the Anakapalli district police initiated a ‘stop and face wash’ programme.

The initiative was implemented effectively, under the supervision of district Superintendent of Police Tuhin Sinha followed by the instructions of the Director General of Police Harish Kumar Gupta, in Anakapalli district.

The extensive programme has been taken up to reduce road accidents caused due to drowsiness at nights. In line with it, nine mobile teams at national highways are carrying out special drives.

As part of the programme, the teams will stop the vehicles and suggest the drivers in lorries, buses, vans and cars to wash their faces so that they could drive safely in the late hours without feeling sleepy. In addition to this, the police are advising the drivers to give safety a top priority so that their families remain safe while they are driving.

Further, warning boards, radium stickers, lighting and sand drums have been installed at black spots where accidents occur frequently and alert road users through visible policing. District SP Tuhin Sinha mentioned that such measures can significantly bring down accidents.

As part of the endeavour, highway mobile teams, under the leadership of police control room Inspector S. Ramesh, are carrying out inspections on a daily basis to strengthen road safety and reduce deaths that occur due to road accidents. Along with the initiative, awareness drives are also being conducted at several places by the district police to instill traffic discipline among the road users.