Stop privatisation of power sector: CPI

Vijayawada: CPI National Secretary K Ramakrishna on Sunday called for a united struggle to stop the privatisation of power sector and demanded immediate repeal of the Electricity Amendment Act, 2025. He said safeguarding public sector power utilities has become an urgent necessity and warned that privatisation would ultimately harm the public.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Red Power Diary–2026, organised by AP Electricity Staff & Workers Union (H–64), AITUC, at Dasari Nagabhushana Rao Bhavan in Vijayawada, where he attended as the chief guest.

Addressing the gathering, K Ramakrishna said electricity plays a vital role in national development, and public sector power utilities have been producing quality power while operating profitably. He alleged that the Central government was systematically handing over public sector undertakings, industries, and national assets to corporate forces, and was now attempting to privatise the power sector through the Electricity Amendment Act, 2025. He demanded immediate withdrawal of the Act.

He cautioned that privatisation would not only burden power employees but also severely affect the general public, small traders, and farmers through steep tariff hikes and prepaid electricity supply systems. “Privatising electricity means pushing the country into darkness and taking it 50 years backward,” he said, urging power employees and workers in Andhra Pradesh to remain vigilant and prepare for sustained struggles.

The CPI leader criticised the amendments for weakening DISCOMs and GENCOs, expanding the contract system, and undermining labour rights. If these policies were not resisted, he warned, power employees would face severe losses in the future. He stressed that united movements were essential to protect the public sector power system meant to serve people’s interests.

AITUC national leader Obulesu said AITUC was the first to form unions in the power sector and had consistently fought for workers’ rights. AITUC State Secretary M. Balakasi demanded job security for meter readers and regularisation of all contract workers in the power sector.

AP Electricity Staff & Workers Union State president B. Ramalinga Reddy and general secretary Ponna Sivaiah announced intensified statewide agitations to protect the power sector from privatisation. Leaders of various power employees’ associations also participated, declaring their commitment to safeguarding public sector power utilities.