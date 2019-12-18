Storm water drains works to be completed next year: Botcha Satyanarayana

Vijayawada: Minister for Municipal Administration Botcha Satyanarayana has announced that the storm water drain and UGD works in Vijayawada and Guntur cities would be completed by next year. ]

He said the government was monitoring works and hoped the works would be completed by next year. He was making the statement in the Legislative Council on Tuesday.

Earlier, MLC Batchula Arjanudu asked when the storm water drain works in Vijayawada would be completed. The Minister said the works were taken up at a cost of about Rs 1000 crore and the would be completed next year.