Straw-laden tractors causing trouble on roads

Srikakulam: Straw-laden tractors are causing severe trouble to commuters on main roads across the district.

In the wake of commencement of paddy harvesting season, straw is being shifted to various places, and pulp industries situated in other districts from Srikakulam district.

Farmers are using mechanisation process to cultivate crops demand.

As a result, farmers are disposing of their straw soon after harvesting their paddy crops. The straw is shifted to other districts through tractors with heavy loads and one straw-laden tractor covered across the road leading to traffic stagnation on main roads.

Every day a huge number of straw-laden tractors are witnessed on inter-state roads connecting Srikakulam city and Amadalavalasa town which is causing trouble on roads.

These tractors are also leading to accidents on national highway (NH-16) in the district.

As per road traffic rules heavy load is not at all allowed but these straw traders and brokers are taking help of local police and road transport department officials to shift huge quantities of straw on the roads.