‘Stree Shakti’ free bus travel scheme for women launched in Tirupati

Tirupati: The State government’s flagship women’s welfare initiative, ‘Stree Shakti’, offering free bus travel for women in RTC services, was launched in Tirupati on Friday evening by Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy.

Marking the launch, the Minister formally handed over the first ‘zero fare’ ticket to Tirupati Municipal Corporation Commissioner N Mourya. Speaking on the occasion, Ramanarayan Reddy said that before the elections, when the government had promised free bus travel for women under Stree Shakti scheme, opposition parties had criticised the move. “Today, we have fulfilled that promise, ensuring free travel for women in RTC buses,” he said.

Tirupati district Collector Dr S Venkateswar described the scheme as a ‘boon’ for women. He explained that women could avail free travel in Palle Velugu, Ultra Palle Velugu, Express, and Metro Express buses by showing a valid government-issued photo ID card. This facility is available for travel anywhere within the district and across the state.

“In our district, an average of 41,000 people travel by bus every day. With the launch of this scheme, we expect an additional 30,000 women passengers daily,” the Collector said. The district’s 11 depots operate 356 buses across 136 routes in which women can avail the benefit.

He added that the scheme is expected to generate annual savings of Rs 82.71 crore for women passengers, translating to about Rs 1,050 per month per beneficiary. Buses covered under the scheme will have markings in the front, and special yellow-coloured seats will be reserved for women.

The event was attended by Tirupati MLA Arani Srinivasulu, MLC Balli Kalyan Chakravarthi, TUDA Chairman C Divakar Reddy, Deputy Mayor RC Muni Krishna, Yadava Corporation Chairman G Narasimha Yadav, Public Transport Department District Manager Jagadeesh and others.