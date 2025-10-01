Strengthen NDA through your bahaviour: Naidu to party leaders

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday directed TDP MLAs, MLCs, ministers and MPs to earn goodwill for the party and the NDA coalition government through their conduct and actively taking welfare and development programmes to the people. He said it was the responsibility of every leader to strengthen the coalition so that it could return to power with an even bigger mandate.

In a teleconference with public representatives, Naidu said that positivity towards the government among citizens would grow only when its initiatives were effectively communicated. He stressed that leaders must not only connect with people but also bring respect to the party through their behaviour, noting that “public representatives are the face of the cadre party.”

The Chief Minister contrasted the current administration with the previous one, stating that while earlier governments burdened citizens by raising power tariffs through true-up charges, the present NDA coalition had reduced costs through “true-down” adjustments and power swap policies.

He said the focus on renewable energy such as solar and wind had further lowered costs.

Naidu underlined that pensions remain a key welfare measure, with Andhra Pradesh distributing over Rs 33,000 crore annually, covering 13 per cent of the state’s population. By comparison, he said, Uttar Pradesh spends only Rs 5,500 crore on pensions despite being the largest state.

He also pointed to schemes such as financial support of Rs 15,000 to auto and cab drivers, urging leaders to participate in grassroots-level programs to highlight such benefits.

He directed them to explain GST 2.0 reforms and the NDA coalition’s ‘Super Six–Super Hit’ promises, asserting that public recognition of government efforts would ensure continued political support and sustained development.

“We are a coalition, and we have achieved a wonderful victory. If the people stand with us, the State will move forward. It is the responsibility of every leader to strengthen the coalition so that we can win at a higher level,” Naidu said.