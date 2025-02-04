Stress on achieving targets for setting up solar power units

Rajamahendravaram: District collector P Prasanthi has directed officials to formulate a comprehensive action plan for achieving the set targets for solar power unit installations. She emphasised the benefits of solar energy for consumers and urged authorities to actively promote and facilitate the establishment of solar power units. During a review meeting with AP Transco officials at the Collectorate on Monday, collector stated that the government is prioritising the promotion of green energy.

As part of this initiative, field-level electricity staff must take proactive measures to set up solar power units. She instructed officials to prepare a list of high-energy-consuming consumers, visit their residences, and create awareness about the advantages of solar energy. She further stressed the importance of providing detailed guidelines for the installation of these units. The district has set a target of 2,000 solar units for field-level electricity staff and 1,000 units for the Rural Development Department.

Collector asked the officials to allocate targets at the mandal level and ensure the structured implementation of solar power unit installations. APEPDCL Superintendent Engineer K Tilak Kumar, DRDA PD SVVS Murthy, Transco Executive Engineers N Samuel, Y David, Y Narayana Apparao, and D Sridhar Varma and others were present.