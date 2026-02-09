  1. Home
News

‘Strict action against illegal soil, sand mining and transportation’

  9 Feb 2026 1:59 PM IST
Dharmavaram: The Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) of Dharmavaram has issued a warning to vehicle owners illegally transporting soil from the hills and mounds within the Dharmavaram division.

He warned that mining and transporting soil without proper permits from the Mining Department is illegal, and those engaging in such activities will face confiscation of their vehicles, imposition of fines, and legal action.

He also stated that the illegally transporting vehicles will be handed over to the court. On this occasion, the RDO stated that continuous inspections will be conducted in coordination with the Revenue, Police, and Mining departments to curb illegal soil transportation.

He requested the public to provide information regarding illegal transportation.

DharmavaramIllegal Soil TransportRDO WarningMining RegulationsVehicle Confiscation
