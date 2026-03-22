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Stringent measures to prevent smuggling of PDS rice

  • Created On:  22 March 2026 6:15 AM IST


Tags

KakinadaApoorva BharatPDS Rice SmugglingInspectionsCivil Supplies Enforcement
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