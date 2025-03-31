Strive to make Anantapur top dist in State: Collector

Anantapur: On the occasion of Ugadi festival, district Collector Dr Vinod Kumar V and Joint Collector Shiv Narayana Sharma came in a bullock cart to the Collectorate in Anantapur on Sunday.

The district administration organised Ugadi celebrations Sri Vishwavasu Nama Samvatsara on a grand scale. Marking the occasion, the officials attended in traditional attire - white shirts, pancha and shawls.

Kavi Sammelanam conducted by renowned poets enthralled the audience. Later, Panchanga Sravanam (almanac reading) was performed by N Seetharamamohan Sharma, who provided astrological predictions for the new year.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector Vinod Kumar extended Ugadi wishes to the public. He emphasised that the State government is committed to the district’s overall development and urged officials to work diligently in all sectors to ensure Anantapur ranks among the top six districts in the State. He highlighted that Anantapur is the first district in the State to create 46,000-acre land bank to attract investments and industrial development.

In Puttaparthi, Ugadi celebrations were held at the Collectorate’s conference hall. District Collector TS Chetan extended festival wishes, expressing hope that the new year brings prosperity, timely rains, and abundant agricultural yields.

The celebrations featured special Vedic prayers, Panchanga Sravanam, and cultural performances, including a poetry session. Scholars predicted that the coming year would witness growth in agriculture, an increase in employment opportunities, and advancements in technology benefiting human welfare.

Speaking at the event, the Collector urged officials to ensure district’s progress by effectively implementing government schemes. He called upon all employees to work with dedication to bring government benefits transparently to the people.

Later, Endowments department honored senior temple priests with commendation certificates and cash rewards. Cultural artists and poets were also felicitated for their contributions to the event.