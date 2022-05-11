Strive to win 8 Assembly constituencies: MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy

Ongole: YSRCP Prakasam district president and Kanigiri MLA Burra Madhusudan Yadav supports the cadre as he also started as an ordinary worker in the party, said YSRCP regional coordinator for Bapatla, Prakasam and Nellore districts, and Ongole MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy.

The former Minister participated as a chief guest at the felicitation programme of Burra Madhusudan Yadav for his appointment as the district chief in Ongole on Wednesday, which was organised by Prakasam YSRCP workers.

Speaking at the programme, Balineni Srinivasa Reddy said party will face tough time if the party cadre at ground level is not satisfied with them. He said that he will definitely interfere when the cadre faces trouble in any Assembly constituency, and it is okay with him even if that MLA complains to party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy about his involvement.

MLA Balineni asked party cadre to help in winning all eight Assembly constituencies in the district, along with Ongole MP seat, by more majority than that in the earlier term.

Condemning TDP president Nara Chandrababu Naidu and other TDP leaders remarks over the loans taken by the State government, he said that the YSRCP government took fewer loans than that taken during Chandrababu Naidu rule. He said the present government spent Rs 1.40 lakh crore on welfare programmes, but no one knows what TDP did with the loan amount they brought.

He said that every eligible person, irrespective of their political affiliation, is receiving the benefits of the welfare schemes, but only those recommended by the Janmabhoomi Committees received them in the TDP regime.

Madhusudan Yadav thanked YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy and other senior leaders for appointing him as the party president of Prakasam district. He assured that he and the district cadre will strive to win all the eight Assembly constituencies in the district.

Minister Dr Audimulapu Suresh said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has given 70 per cent of berths in the cabinet to SC, ST and BCs and proved social justice is practised in the party.

Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, MLAs, MLCs, party in-charges and constituency, mandal level leaders also participated in the programme.