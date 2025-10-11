Striving to strengthen rural economy: Nettem

Jaggayyapet: Former Minister and Krishna District Cooperative Central Bank Chairman Nettem Sriraghuram conducted a detailed review meeting on Friday with staff, in-charges, and society representatives of the Jaggayyapet branch of the Bank.

Later, addressing a press conference, he outlined the bank’s progress, upcoming initiatives, and strategic vision for empowering rural communities. The branch has achieved Rs 310 crore in business as against the Rs 361 crore annual target reflecting robust performance and farmer confidence.

Orders have been issued to the engineering department for the construction of a new office building for Malkapuram Society. Every cooperative society will be developed into a vibrant financial hub, ensuring prompt financial assistance to farmers. In alignment with the vision of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, the KDCC Bank is focused on strengthening the MSME sector at district level. The Chairman stated that the bank will play an active role in creating employment opportunities for youth and promoting rural industries.

The installation of rooftop solar panels will help achieve energy savings, environmental protection, and increased household income. Along with government subsidies, bank loans are available to encourage participation. He informed that initial beneficiaries are being identified in each village to roll out the scheme effectively.

Encouraging modern agricultural practices, he suggested introducing drone technology for pesticide spraying. A plan is underway to provide one drone for every group of five farmers, giving priority to those trained in drone operation.

KDCC Bank currently offers 17 categories of loans to meet diverse financial needs. Loans include Karshaka Mitra, Rythu Nestham, Housing, Vehicle, Transport, and Cooperative Society loans.

Later, Sriraghuram visited the Gopalakrishna Large-Size Cooperative Society and Krishna Farmers’ Society, inspecting their ongoing activities. He also visited the Janaushadhi Medical Store functioning successfully under Krishna Farmers’ Society.

Jaggayyapeta MLA Sriram Rajagopal Tataiah, Gauravaram Society president Katta Venkata Narasimha Rao, Gopalakrishna Large-Size Cooperative Society president Dhulipala Lakshmana Rao, Krishna Farmers’ Society president Yanala Gopichand, Bandipalem Society president Appa Rao, Malkapuram Society president Pitchaiah Chowdary, Nandigama Branch AGM Sridevi, Jaggayyapeta Branch Chief Manager Ramesh, along with bank staff and society representatives also participated.