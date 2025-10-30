  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Stroke-ready medical team is available at Apollo Hospitals 24×7

Stroke-ready medical team is available at Apollo Hospitals 24×7
x
Highlights

Nellore: The main causes of stroke are either blockage of a blood vessel or bleeding into brain and every minute is valuable. The sooner the patient...

Nellore: The main causes of stroke are either blockage of a blood vessel or bleeding into brain and every minute is valuable. The sooner the patient is taken to the doctor, the better the outcome, stated Apollo Hospital Director of Medical Services Dr Sriram Satish, Head of Neurology Department Dr Bindhu Menon, Neurologists Dr Sivashankar and Dr Rashmi Reddy.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday on World Stroke Day, they informed that stroke risk screening tests will be conducted for people with high blood pressure and diabetes, and a stroke-ready medical team will be available at Apollo Hospitals to provide 24×7 medical services in case of emergency. They said thrombolysis and thrombectomy medical services will be regularly administered to those, who have suffered a severe stroke and efforts will be made to bring the patient back to normal.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick