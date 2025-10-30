Stroke-ready medical team is available at Apollo Hospitals 24×7

Nellore: The main causes of stroke are either blockage of a blood vessel or bleeding into brain and every minute is valuable. The sooner the patient is taken to the doctor, the better the outcome, stated Apollo Hospital Director of Medical Services Dr Sriram Satish, Head of Neurology Department Dr Bindhu Menon, Neurologists Dr Sivashankar and Dr Rashmi Reddy.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday on World Stroke Day, they informed that stroke risk screening tests will be conducted for people with high blood pressure and diabetes, and a stroke-ready medical team will be available at Apollo Hospitals to provide 24×7 medical services in case of emergency. They said thrombolysis and thrombectomy medical services will be regularly administered to those, who have suffered a severe stroke and efforts will be made to bring the patient back to normal.