Struggle for Amaravati will continue: Joint Action Committee

Vijayawada : The members of the Joint Action Committee of the Amaravati Parirakshana Samiti here on Friday asserted that the agitation for the capital city of Amaravati would continue till they achieve the desired results.

Convener of the JAC A Siva Reddy said that in connection with the completion of the five years after the foundation stone was laid for the capital city, the leaders of all parties and associations unanimously supported the agitation.

The agitation had been peaceful and non-violent all these 310 days, he said. It is unfortunate that the government brought in some Dalit paid artistes with police bandobust in the name of support for its three capitals proposal.

He pitied the ministers who had been recklessly commenting against the capital city only to please the chief minister and to save their posts. "The people are watching closely and they would teach these leaders a fitting lesson in right time," he said.

JAC convener Puvvada Sudhakar thanked everyone who participated in the programme on the completion of five years after foundation stone laying programme. He said that the Amaravati was looking towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi to tide over the problem and it should be brought to his notice. "Some Dalit brothers were lured to support the three capitals proposal by launching the protest demonstrations," he alleged.

Co-convener G Tirupati Rao lambasted the government for hatching a conspiracy to launch another movement in favour of three capitals. After coming to power the YSR Congress has been trying to divide the castes and regions for the last 17 months to gain political mileage, he said.

Farmer JAC convener Srinivasa Rao, Dalit Mahila farmer Sirisha, Mahila farmer Annpurna and others also spoke.