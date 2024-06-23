"Student Associations Demand End to High Fees in Private Educational Institutions"

The Student Federation of India (SFI) and Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) have raised concerns about the high fees being charged by private educational institutions, particularly in Badvel town. SFI District President Eddu Rahul and DYFI District President Mudiyam Chinni have demanded that the Education Department take action to stop the extortion of fees from parents.

According to the student leaders, private educational institutes in Badvel town are charging exorbitant fees from students' parents, with some collecting thousands of rupees without any regulation. They have criticized the Education Department officials for failing to control the situation, allowing school owners to act as they please.



In addition to high fees, the student leaders have also expressed concerns about private schools selling uniforms and books, despite being instructed not to do so. They have called for strict action to be taken against school owners who are violating government regulations.



If action is not taken, SFI and DYFI have warned that they will launch a large-scale agitation involving all student and youth associations. The student associations are determined to put an end to the exploitation of parents by private educational institutions and ensure that education remains accessible to all.

