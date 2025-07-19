Student goes missing in Godavari in Konaseema, search underway

A student has gone missing in the Godavari River near Vadapalli, in the Atreyapuram mandal of Ambedkar Konaseema district.

Pamarthi Dinesh, a 22-year-old from Sathupalli in Khammam district, reportedly disappeared while swimming with friends after visiting the local temple dedicated to Lord Venkateswara Swamy.

While his companions were fortunate to emerge safely, Dinesh has not been located. Authorities have commenced a search operation to find him.

The situation continues to unfold as rescue efforts are intensified in an attempt to locate the young student.