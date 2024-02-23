Student sent behind bars for torturing teacher for denying her love proposal

Hyderabad: A young woman who has set her grudge on the teacher who rejected her love is now counting the days behind the bars. According to Hyderabad Police, a young woman (24) from Rayadurgam area of Anantapur district came to Hyderabad for Group-1 training and joined an institute in Ashoknagar. A young woman who had a crush on a teacher teaching a subject told him about it.



He was shocked to hear what she said. He scolded her saying that he was already married and had children. Due to this, she developed a bias against him. She collected photos of his wife and daughter. She opened a fake account on Instagram and started a YouTube channel. In them, she posted the morphed photos of the teacher's wife and daughter. Without stopping there, she started harassing them by sharing obscene language on the official pages of the high court and the institute where the teacher was working, and on the students' WhatsApp groups. After registering a case on the complaint of the victim, the police collected technical evidence and arrested the accused in Anantapur on Thursday and sent her behind bars. A case under the POCSO Act has been registered against the accused and investigation is underway.