Students advised to be aware of road safety

Chirala: St. Ann’s College of Engineering and Technology organised a road safety awareness programme on Tuesday, informed college secretary Vanama Ramakrishna Rao and correspondent Srimanthula Lakshmana Rao.

College principal Dr K Jagadish Babu stated that the NSS department of the college conducted the event. Chirala DSP Mohammed Moin was the chief guest, alongside Chirala CI P Seshagiri Rao and Vetapalem SI M Venkateswarlu, who also participated in the programme.Speaking on the occasion, DSP Mohammed Moin emphasised that all two-wheeler riders must wear helmets and carry valid licenses.

Chirala CI advised motorists to strictly follow road safety rules, warning that the consequences of road accidents can be severe.

Vetapalem SI said that students should not tailgate the vehicle in front and highlighted that road dividers are a significant cause of fatalities.

The college students felicitated DSP Mohammed Moin, the CI and the SI. NSS coordinator Dr D Jyoti Swarup was the convener of this programme. College Administrative Manager RV Ramanamurthy, Physical Education Teacher Annam Srinivasa Rao, various heads of departments, faculty members, and students participated.



