Students advised to improve skills

Vijayawada: Renowned economist and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) former governor Dr Duvvuri Subbarao emphasised the importance of being multi-talented in an era of intense competition. He addressed students during a special lecture on leadership qualities held as part of theGolden Jubilee celebrations of Parvataneni Brahmayya Siddhartha Arts and Science College at the PB Siddhartha Auditorium on Tuesday. The session was presided over by KV Chowdhury, Chancellor of Siddhartha Academy of Higher Education (Deemed-to-be University). Sharing insights from his academic and professional journey, Dr Subbarao advised youth to overcome weaknesses, build personality traits, and pursue every task with sustained interest.

Reflecting on his five-year tenure as RBI Governor, he said that he had faced several challenges while dealing with inflation control, price stability, and financial regulations, but added that failures ultimately become stepping stones to success. Recalling his own path, he said he completed his MSc in Physics at IIT Kharagpur, later pursued post-graduation in Economics at Ohio State University, and after clearing the Civil Services Examination, began his career as a Sub-Collector in Parvathipuram, a region then affected by Naxal activity. Academy President Malineni Rajaiah, Secretary Paladugu Lakshmana Rao, Principal Dr Meka Ramesh, Dean Prof Rajesh C Jampala, and Director Vemuri Baburaofelicitated Dr Subbarao and Urmila Raghavan.