Leaders shower praises as Yediyurappa’s 84th birthday celebrated

Shivamogga: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi described former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa as the leader who, through persistent struggle, brought the BJP to power in South India. He made these remarks while inaugurating a felicitation programme on Friday to mark Yediyurappa’s 84th birthday in Shikaripura, Shivamogga district.

Joshi stated that Yediyurappa fought for the welfare of people from every community. Even when faced with physical assaults, he never wavered and transformed the BJP from a small party into a ruling force in Karnataka. He credited Yediyurappa for elevating the Shikaripura constituency to prominence among the state’s 224 assembly segments.

The phrase “Yediyurappa means Shikaripura, and Shikaripura means Yediyurappa” has become a popular saying across Karnataka, Joshi noted. He praised the veteran leader’s enduring energy and dynamism, saying that despite his age, Yediyurappa’s personality remains undiminished. Comparing him to a full moon that continues to shine brightly even after witnessing thousands of lunar cycles, Joshi highlighted his vitality.

“In contrast to today’s leaders who feel satisfied with WhatsApp messages, photos on Facebook, or newspaper appearances, Yediyurappa exemplified tireless fieldwork, earning the description “ahoratri dharani” (day-and-night dedication),” He said.

Joshi recalled Yediyurappa’s imprisonment during the Emergency, his cycle yatras across the state, and his role in establishing BJP rule. He also shared a personal anecdote from 2014 when, as state BJP president, differences arose over ticket distribution, yet Yediyurappa set aside disagreements and campaigned for him.

Joshi expressed confidence that the BJP, currently in opposition, would soon return to power and bring down the Congress government in the coming days.

State BJP President B Y Vijayendra praised Yediyurappa for being born in Bokanakere, Mandya district, choosing Shikaripura as his karmabhoomi, winning eight assembly elections, serving as Deputy Chief Minister and four-time Chief Minister, and enabling multiple BJP leaders to become CM. He lauded Yediyurappa as the voice of the voiceless, fighting for every community and delivering justice to the exploited and oppressed sections of society.