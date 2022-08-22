Students are real heroes says Kailash Satyarthi

Neerukonda (Guntur District): Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi said, "India may be a land of thousand problems, but it is also a mother of billion solutions; you are the solution, the real heroes, and the true makers of a new India." He addressed the students of SRM University-AP on 'Compassionate Youth Leadership: Key to Building a Better Future' here on Monday. Vice-Chancellor Prof VS Rao, Registrar Dr R Prem Kumar and other dignitaries were present.

Highlighting the significance of freedom and education in every child's life, Kailash urged students to use their privilege of education to make this world a better place. He further called for the larger society of India to be the voice of several thousands of children, who are victims of child exploitation. The compassionate youth can work towards eliminating child slavery and make India a safe haven for every child. Satyarthi acknowledged the contributions of SRM educational institutions toward moulding knowledgeable and passionate youth. He recounted the story of children he rescued, who pursued their education in SRM educational institutes.

Earlier welcoming the honourable guest, Vice-Chancellor Prof VS Rao said that it is an honour and privilege to have with us one of the greatest thought leaders of our times, whose ideals and actions are revered and respected all over the world.

An interactive session was organised following the event where the students and faculty had a brief dialogue with the Nobel Laureate. Registrar Dr R Prem Kumar proposed a vote of thanks.