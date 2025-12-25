Students come up with innovative projects

Visakhapatnam: Students of School of Engineering, GITAM Deemed to be University, demonstrated innovative capabilities by designing and developing a wide range of technology-driven solutions as part of Technology Exploration and Product Engineering (TEP) course, offered by Department of Mechanical Engineering.

More than 150 projects from 15 student groups were evaluated. Of them, 32 outstanding student projects were shortlisted to present before a panel of industry and academic experts here on Wednesday.

One of the notable projects was a gesture-controlled assistive robot designed to help bedridden and paralysed patients perform daily activities.

Another impressive project was a 'smart walker' developed for senior citizens and orthopedic patients to ensure safe mobility. An IoT-based 'smart humidifier' also attracted attention.