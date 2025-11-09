Students contribute Rs 1.08L to elderly community

Visakhapatnam: Displaying compassion and extending contribution towards the elderly care, students of Little Flowers English Medium School raised a remarkable contribution of Rs 1.08 lakh. The students collected amount as part of the Student Action for Value Education (SAVE) programme, a nationwide campaign taken up by HelpAge India.

The donated amount will be utilised for the welfare of the underprivileged elderly persons and a cheque was formally handed over to Mrinal Lankapalli, state programme manager of HelpAge India by the school Principal KSN Raju in the presence of Mayor Peela Srinivasa Rao, along with others.

Calling it as a shining example of youth-driven social responsibility, the Mayor lauded the initiative. Speaking on the occasion, Principal of the school Raju commended the students for their contribution and emphasised the importance of instilling values of empathy and service in young minds.