Anam Ramanarayana Reddy Responds on Draksharamam Temple issues, says will not spare such things

Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy has publicly condemned the recent desecration of the Shiva Lingam at the Bhimeshwara Swamy temple in Draksharamam, Konaseema district, expressing that the incident has deeply hurt Hindu sentiments. Speaking to reporters in Nellore, alongside TDP district president Beeda Ravi Chandra and local MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, Reddy revealed that he has instructed district officials to identify and take action against those responsible.

The minister stated that the culprits are being tracked down using CCTV footage, noting that a suspect arrived on a motorbike, concealing their face to evade detection. Reddy emphasised that the act appeared to be a personal grievance directed at the temple. In response to the incident, an alternative Shiva Lingam has been installed and rituals have been conducted.

Reddy also addressed concerns regarding the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Nandyal, where it was discovered that items used for adorning the deity were composed of counterfeit silver. An inquiry has been launched to determine the circumstances surrounding the fake silver ornaments, and Reddy confirmed that Endowment officials have been ordered to file cases related to this matter.

Additionally, he stated that action is underway against an official who allegedly inappropriate behaviour at the prasadam preparation counter at the Simhachalam Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple. Reddy asserted that complaints from devotees should be treated respectfully, warning that any harm to Hindu Dharma and Sanatana traditions would not be tolerated.

Reflecting on attendance figures for recent religious events, Reddy noted an increase in devotees visiting Vaishnava temples, with 7.5 lakh individuals reportedly attending darshan through the Uttar Dwara (northern gate) this year compared to 5.5 lakh the previous year. He expressed satisfaction with the growing faith in spirituality, which he believes positively influences the government’s administration.

Reddy reiterated that Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu prioritises establishing an ideal state, known as Rama Rajya. He confirmed that the coalition government will deliver on the Super Six schemes promised during the elections, highlighting ongoing development and welfare initiatives within the state.

In a rallying statement, MP VPR hailed the current "festival of development" in AS Pet, contrasting it with alleged stagnation during the prior government's tenure. Despite financial challenges, Reddy noted that pensions were distributed ahead of schedule. TDP district president Beeda Ravi Chandra criticized the opposition YSRCP for spreading negativity and engaging in harmful propaganda against the coalition government.