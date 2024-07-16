Live
Students exhorted to focus on sports
Vizianagaram: Chancellor of Centurion University Prof GSN Raju said that the youth and students should give priority to sports and games besides career and education. Stating that youth are wasting time by watching computers and laptops, he advised them to spend time on physical fitness too.
He was addressing at the AP State Weightlifting Association meeting on Monday attended by Arjuna Awardee Neelamsetty Lakshmi and other weightlifters.
Lakshmi said that sports and games help us to gain physical and psychological strength and stamina. She appealed to public representatives to take the struggles and problems of sports enthusiasts to the notice of the governments and try to solve them. Prof Mohanthy , vice-chancellor,said that the youth is addicted to mobiles rather than improving their physical , psychological stamina. Later, a weightlifting room was inaugurated in the university for the students.