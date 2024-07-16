  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Students exhorted to focus on sports

Weightlifting room being inaugurated at Centurion University
x

Weightlifting room being inaugurated at Centurion University 

Highlights

Chancellor of Centurion University Prof GSN Raju said that the youth and students should give priority to sports and games besides career and education.

Vizianagaram: Chancellor of Centurion University Prof GSN Raju said that the youth and students should give priority to sports and games besides career and education. Stating that youth are wasting time by watching computers and laptops, he advised them to spend time on physical fitness too.

He was addressing at the AP State Weightlifting Association meeting on Monday attended by Arjuna Awardee Neelamsetty Lakshmi and other weightlifters.

Lakshmi said that sports and games help us to gain physical and psychological strength and stamina. She appealed to public representatives to take the struggles and problems of sports enthusiasts to the notice of the governments and try to solve them. Prof Mohanthy , vice-chancellor,said that the youth is addicted to mobiles rather than improving their physical , psychological stamina. Later, a weightlifting room was inaugurated in the university for the students.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X