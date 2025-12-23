India announces US$450 million reconstruction package for Sri Lanka: EAM Jaishankar

Highlighting Sri Lanka’s importance under India’s Neighbourhood First and MAHASAGAR policies, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Tuesday stated it was natural for India to step forward at the time of crisis in the island nation following Cyclone Ditwah.

He recalled New Delhi’s support to Colombo during its earlier economic turmoil.

The EAM called on Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake earlier in the day and handed over a letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirming India’s role as a first responder and committing a reconstruction package of US$450 million to Sri Lanka.

Addressing a joint press conference with his Sri Lankan counterpart Vijitha Herath in Colombo, EAM said, “I am here as special envoy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and carrying a message for President Anura Kumara Dissanayake. The President was kind enough to receive me this morning, and we had a detailed discussion on the damage caused by Cyclone Ditwah. The letter from Prime Minister Modi that I handed over builds on our first responder role and commits a reconstruction package of US $ 450 million to Sri Lanka."

“Our talks centred around how expeditiously this commitment can be delivered. As your closest neighbour and in line with our Neighbourhood First and MAHASAGAR policies, it was only natural that India would step forward at a time when Sri Lanka faced a crisis. We have done so when you were going through economic difficulties as well," he added.

EAM Jaishankar highlighted that India's relief and assistance mission under Operation Sagar Bandhu commenced on the very day Cyclone Ditwah made landfall.

“Our aircraft carrier INS Vikrant and another ship, INS Udaygiri, were present at Colombo and delivered relief materials and thereafter also deployed helicopters. Thereafter, a number of MI-17 helicopters of the Indian Air Force were active for a period of more than two weeks in Sri Lanka. An 80-member National Disaster Response Force contingent arrived simultaneously and conducted rescue and relief operations,” EAM detailed.

“The Indian Army set up a field hospital with 85 medical personnel near Kandy, giving emergency care to more than 8000 people. Two modular BHISHM emergency care units were also airlifted to Sri Lanka and utilised,” he added.

Given the scale of the damage, EAM said, restoring connectivity was clearly an immediate priority, an issue discussed between President Dissanayake and PM Modi during their recent telephonic conversation.

“Overall operation, Sagar Bandu delivered over 1100 tons of relief material, including dry rations, tents, tarpaulins, hygiene kits, essential clothing and water purification kits. About 14.5 tons of medicines and medical equipment were also provided. Yet another 60 tons of equipment was brought to Sri Lanka to assist the relief operations,” he said.

Recognising the urgency of rebuilding, EAM said that Prime Minister Modi directed Indian authorities to engage closely with the Sri Lankan government to address their priorities.

Detailing India’s support, he said, “The assistance package that we have proposed is worth US$ 450 which includes $ 350 million in concessional lines of credit, and $100 million of grants. This package is being finalised in close consultation with the government of Sri Lanka. Our assistance will cover sectors worst affected by the cyclone.”

“I can assure you that India stands firmly with Sri Lanka more than ever before, and I'm sure that Sri Lanka will once again demonstrate its great resilience in recovering from this adversity,” EAM Jaishankar noted.