Mediterranean bites, craft brews & comfort classics on one plate

Babylon Brewery & Club 2.0 isn’t just a spectacle of scale—it’s a destination where food confidently holds its own. The menu is expansive yet thoughtfully curated, blending global influences with local sensibilities, making it a playground for adventurous diners and comfort-seekers alike.

Mediterranean small plates set the tone with bright, shareable flavours. Think creamy hummus paired with warm, pillowy pita, grilled halloumi with herb oil, and mezze platters that balance freshness with indulgence. These dishes work perfectly as starters, light yet layered, encouraging slow grazing over conversation.

The wood-fired section is where Babylon’s kitchen flexes its muscle. Hand-stretched pizzas arrive blistered and aromatic, with toppings that range from classic Margherita simplicity to gourmet combinations featuring roasted vegetables, artisanal cheeses, and cured meats. The smoky crust and balanced sauces make these pizzas a standout.

From the grills, expect bold, confident plates. Charred meats and vegetables are cooked with precision, carrying deep flavours without overpowering the palate. The grills pair seamlessly with the brewery’s craft beers, especially the richer stouts and seasonal brews.

Contemporary Indian dishes bring familiarity with a modern edge. Traditional spices are handled with restraint, allowing ingredients to shine while still delivering comfort and warmth. These plates anchor the menu, giving it a strong local soul amid its global outlook.

Overall, dining at Babylon 2.0 feels like a culinary journey—diverse, indulgent, and thoughtfully executed. It’s food designed not just to accompany the nightlife, but to be remembered long after the last bite.