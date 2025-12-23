New Calculus Book by M. Anjaiah Released for Degree Students

Nagar Kurnool: At the Government Science Degree College in the district headquarters of Nagarkurnool, the book “Differential and Integral Calculus” written by Assistant Professor of Mathematics M. Anjaiah was released on the occasion of Mathematics Day. The book was formally released by College Principal Madan Mohan along with faculty members.

Speaking on the occasion, Assistant Professor M. Anjaiah stated that the book has been written to be highly useful for degree students and encouraged students to make best use of it.

After the book release, Assistant Professor Anjaiah was felicitated by the college principal and faculty members.

Faculty members A.V. Mohammed Irfan, Vanitha, Umadevi, Ramakrishna Rao, Muzaffar, Shobha, Ramya and others participated in the programme.