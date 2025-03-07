Students exhorted to participate in Youth Parliament

Ongole: Andhra Kesari University Vice-Chancellor Prof DVR Murthy unveiled the district-level Youth Parliament poster at the university administrative building in Ongole on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Murthy emphasised the crucial role of young people in national development.

AKU Registrar Prof B Hari Babu said that the country greatly needs youth participation today and encouraged young people from the Prakasam district to take advantage of this opportunity to contribute to national development.

The university NSS Coordinator Dr Mande Harsha Preetham Dev Kumar provided details about the Youth Parliament competition to be held at Vikrama Simhapuri University. He explained that youth between 18-25 years within AKU’s jurisdiction can participate but must first register on the ‘My Bharat’ portal. Participants are required to create and upload a one-minute video on the theme ‘What Does Viksit Bharat Mean to You’ by midnight on March 9.

AKU College Principal Prof Raja Mohan Rao, Vice-Principal Prof N Nirmala Mani, Nehru Yuvakendra District Coordinator Kamal Sa, teaching and non-teaching staff, and NSS volunteers participated in the programme.