Students must bring laurels to district in SSC results: Collector

Allagadda: District Collector G Raja Kumari on Tuesday directed teachers to ensure comprehensive and result-oriented training for students in all subjects, with a special focus on achieving excellent results in the upcoming SSC (Class 10) public examinations.

She emphasized that collective efforts by teachers and school management are essential to enhance the district’s academic reputation.

The District Collector conducted a surprise inspection of the Yeddula Papamma Government High School in Allagadda town. During her visit, she reviewed the overall functioning of the school, including teaching standards, student attendance, and academic preparedness.

She carefully examined attendance registers and observed that some students were irregular in attending classes.

Expressing concern over absenteeism, the Collector instructed teachers to identify the reasons for irregular attendance and to counsel both students and parents accordingly. She stressed the need to create awareness among parents about the importance of regular schooling and urged teachers to motivate students to develop a sustained interest in studies.

Special attention should be given to academically weaker students to help them improve and keep pace with the syllabus, she added.

Interacting with Class 10 students, the Collector enquired about syllabus completion and the progress of revision classes. She advised teachers to conduct systematic revision sessions and provide subject-wise clarity to ensure students are fully prepared for the examinations. Highlighting that SSC is a crucial milestone in a student’s academic journey, she encouraged students to work hard, secure good marks, and bring pride to their parents, school, and the district.