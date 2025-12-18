Cleanliness drive held at Koilighugar waterfall

Jharsuguda: The Regional Office of the State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) in collaboration with Vedanta Limited organised “Plastic-Free Picnic Spot Challenge” at the scenic Koilighugar waterfall to promote environmental awareness and sustainable tourism. The event was part of a larger, ongoing statewide campaign to tackle plastic pollution at popular tourist and picnic destinations.

Jharsuguda District Collector Kunal Motiram Chavan led the initiative from the front by personally cleaning the picnic spot. His hands-on participation in the cleanup drive sent a powerful message to the public that maintaining the sanctity of tourist destinations is a collective duty. This gesture was widely appreciated and set a positive tone for the day’s activities.

The event witnessed a robust turnout representing various sections of society, including members of the Eco Development Committee, Belpahar, and a local Self Help Group (SHG), who joined hands with students from five local schools and employees of Vedanta Limited.

The programme was further enriched by a dance performance by the school students and an impactful Nukkad Natak (street play) staged by Vedanta employees to educate the public on the hazards of plastic and the importance of keeping natural spots clean. The District Collector emphasised the urgent need to eradicate Single-Use Plastics (SUP). He appealed to the participating groups and the public to adopt eco-friendly alternatives, ensuring that Koilighugar remains a pristine, plastic-free destination for future visitors. Koilighugar, a popular spot known for its dense forest, waterfall and temples had previously faced challenges with littering and noise pollution due to insensitive visitors.

Divisional Forest Officer Manu Bhat, SPCB Regional Officer Hiranya Kumar Nayak and Vedanta Limited Environment Head Amit Kumar Tyagi were also present.