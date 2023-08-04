Students observe varsity bandh against new roads

Tirupati: In protesting the MCT proposed three master plan roads via SV University campus, the united students’ platform observed University peaceful bandh on Thursday. The leaders of various unions observed that the three roads will be detrimental to the future of the university.

Addressing the agitating students, the leaders Madhav, RK Naidu, Anand Goud, Chinna, P Srikanth, Akkulappa Naik, K Hemanth, Mallikarjuna, Sivasankar Naik, Mahendra Naik and others said that the 1,200-acre SVU campus has now been reduced to 562 acres as the lands were given to other universities and hospitals.

The student community has welcomed the decisions as they were aimed at providing educational and medical facilities.

But the master plan roads project will seriously affect the future of the university.

They found fault with the Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) for not taking the anguish of the student community seriously and planning to move forward with their proposal.

With the roads within the campus, the Osmania and Andhra Universities have been facing various difficulties and are frequently closing the roads.

The leaders said that the Vice Chancellor Prof K Raja Reddy assured them that Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy also reacted positively and any decision will be taken keeping in view the interests of the university. The students of various unions took part in the agitation. They raised slogans before the Administrative

building.