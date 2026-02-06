Students spread awareness against drug abuse

Vijayawada: An awareness rally on drug abuse and road safety was organised by the Indian Red Cross Society, Vijayawada, in association with Shoghi High School at Nunna of Vijayawada Rural on Thursday. The rally was aimed at educating the public, especially youth, on the dangers of drug abuse and the importance of wearing helmets while riding two-wheelers.

Under the leadership of the school correspondent Y Venkateswara Rao, students took out the rally across Nunna village, wearing helmets and raising slogans calling upon people to stay away from drugs and follow traffic rules.

Speaking on the occasion, Indian Red Cross Society Secretary E Chitti Babu said awareness among students plays a key role in building a drug-free society. He stressed that wearing helmets can save lives and urged parents and the public to support initiatives promoting road safety and healthy habits among youth.

Red Cross coordinators Kanaka Raju and Sunitha, school administrative in-charge M Somalatha, headmaster D Ravi Kumar, and primary in-charge P Vasanthi also participated in the programme.