Students told to avail facilities provided in schools

Vijayawada: NTR district collector Dr G Lakshmisha said the state government has conducted the Mega Parents-Teachers meet to bring together parents, teachers and the students for the comprehensive development of the children. He said the government is providing facilities in the government schools on par with the private schools and students should take full advantage of these resources to achieve great heights in life.

He was the chief guest at the Mega Parents and Teachers Meet 2.0 held at Zilla Parishad Girls High School in Kondapalli of Ibrahimpatnam mandal, along with local public representatives and officials on Thursday. He explained that with the aim of providing a bright future for children, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Education Minister Nara Lokesh have launched several innovative initiatives. Collector stated that approximately 3 lakh students and their parents participated enthusiastically across 1,453 schools in the district the Mega PTM 2.0. He said for the first time, PTMs are being conducted in private institutions also. He said these meetings allow for mutual exchange of information regarding academic standards, students’ behaviour at home, and their interests.

Dr Lakshmisha urged the students to make the best use of government-provided resources such as quality education, infrastructure, uniforms, textbooks, and nutritious mid-day meals and suggested to set goals like to become doctors, engineers, scientists, IAS or IPS officers and work with sincerity to achieve them. Schools, he said, are like temples where the foundation for children’s dreams and aspirations is laid. The collector also noted that progress reports once seen only in private schools are now available in government schools in the form of Holistic Progress Cards due to reforms introduced in education.

Collector Lakshmisha stressed the importance of cyber awareness from a young age to prevent falling victim to cybercrimes and frauds by criminals. With proper precautions, students can stay safe online. He also highlighted how substance abuse can destroy lives and families. Posters with the message ‘Say No to Drugs, Bro’ were released during the meeting. The principal presented the school’s progress report, and the children gave impressive cultural performances. Collector Lakshmisha also enthusiastically participated in a Kolatam (traditional folk dance) performance and later shared a meal with students and parents. He took photos at the selfie stand and planted a sapling in the school premises.

NTR DEO YV Subbarao, Kondapalli Municipal Chairman Chennuboyina Chittibabu, Municipal Commissioner Ramya Keerthana, Education Committee Chairperson Sheikh Bajibi, Headmistress B Hemalatha, Eagle Cell SI M Veeranjaneya, local public representatives, and others were present. On the other hand, thousands of parents enthusiastically participated in the MPT meeting held across the government and private schools across the NTR district. MLAs, local people’s representatives, government officials and NGOs participated in the meetings and gave valuable suggestions to the students and parents. Parents spoke to the teachers and enquired about the studies and progress of the children.