Students told to develop self-confidence
Chirala: Dr KVSG Muralikrishna, former Vice-Chancellor of JNTU-K, exhorted the students to have self-confidence and focus on their studies while studying.He was the chief guest at the induction programme of first year engineering students at St Ann’s College of Engineering and Technology here on Monday. College secretary Vanama Ramakrishna Rao and college correspondent S Lakshmana Rao said, “It is commendable that all the seats allotted to engineering students have been filled and that we will uphold the trust placed in us by the students.”
Principal Dr K Jagadeesh Babu gave a detailed account of the accreditations of the college and the job opportunities provided to the students in the college. College chairman Vanama Raghavendra Rao, College vice-chairman B Phani Raju, first year in-charge Y Amarnath, college committee members Attaluri Umamaheswara Rao, Paritala Satyanarayana Dr C Subbarao, Director (R&D, Accreditations), RV Ramana Murthy, (Administrative Manager) participated.
Students who secured high marks in the 2024-25 academic examinations were given mementos. Sheikh Farzana, a student who won a gold medal at the university level, was felicitated. Mohammed Khajavali was felicitated for winning gold medals in national and international weightlifting and powerlifting competitions.