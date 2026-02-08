Students told to draw inspiration from great leaders

Vijayawada: NTR district collector Dr G Lakshmish has called upon students to follow the inspirational path of great leaders like Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. He urged them to pursue education with interest and determination to reach higher positions in life.

The collector, along with Mylavaram MLA Vasantha Venkata Krishna Prasad, participated in the 36th annual day celebrations of the Zilla Parishad Girls’ High School at Kondapalli within NTR district on Saturday. The collector and public representatives also planted saplings on the school campus and reviewed the sports equipment provided for students.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Lakshmisha said India’s global recognition in the defence and scientific sectors was made possible due to the contributions of visionaries like Dr Abdul Kalam. He also informed students that the State government is implementing a 100-day action plan with a strong focus on education and urged them to make the best use of the opportunity to score well in the upcoming Class X public examinations.

MLA Venkata Krishna Prasad said that many eminent personalities in the country had risen to great heights after studying in government schools, and students should not underestimate the strength of public education. DEO L Chandrakala, Kondapalli Municipality Chairman Ch Chittibabu, MPP P Jyotsna, Headmistress Hemalatha, local elders, public representatives, SMC members, and local leaders were present.