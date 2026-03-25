Students told to work hard to achieve goals

Machilipatnam: Krishna University Vice-Chancellor Prof K Ramji said students must dream big and strive hard to turn those dreams into reality. He participated in career guidance and competitive examination awareness seminar, jointly organised by Krishna University, Jana Vignana Vedika and Student Federation of India (SFI) at the university here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Ramji advised students to enhance their personal skills alongside academic knowledge to secure better opportunities. He also urged them to assess their strengths and capabilities and work systematically towards their goals. The programme was conducted under the chairmanship of Dr Kishore, Director of Training and Placement at the university. Rector Prof MV Basaveswara Rao and Training and Placement Coordinator Prof YK Sundara Krishna, SFI leaders Ravi and Pujitha were among those present.

Krishna University has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Board of Apprenticeship Training (BOAT), Chennai, an autonomous body under the Union Ministry of Education, to create apprenticeship and employment opportunities for students.

The MoU was signed on Tuesday in the presence of Vice-Chancellor Prof K Ramji. Registrar Prof N Usha and BOAT Assistant Director Rajamani Raju exchanged the agreement documents during a programme organised by the university’s Training and Placement Department.