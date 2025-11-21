Students urged to cultivate reading habits

Ongole: Prakasam district joint collector Ronanki Gopalakrishna attended as the chief guest at the closing ceremony of the 58th National Library Week celebrations at the District Central Library here on Thursday.

Addressing students, Gopalakrishna quoted social reformer Kandukuri Veeresalingam, ‘Wear a torn shirt if you must, but buy a good book,’ emphasising that books enhance knowledge.

He urged students to visit libraries at least once a week and to engage in activities such as reading newspapers or drawing to expand their horizons.

The Joint Collector advised students to distance themselves from cell phones and focus on newspapers and books. He encouraged them to pursue their dreams in music, dance, drawing, and painting alongside academics, rather than prioritising studies alone.

Winners of week-long competitions received prizes during the event. District Library Society Secretary G Siva Reddy, Deputy Librarian K Sampurnamma, library staff, and development committee members participated in the programme organised under the Prakasam District Library Society.