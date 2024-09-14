Students urged to follow ideals of Andhra Kesari

Rajamahendravaram: Tourism, Culture, and Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh stated that the life of ‘Andhra Kesari’ Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu is a source of inspiration for everyone and today’s political leaders should follow in his footsteps.

He spoke at the Tanguturi Memorial Awards function which was held at the Ambedkar seminar hall on Friday and organised by the Government Degree College Alumni Association.

Minister Durgesh said that even while pursuing an active career as a lawyer and subsequently serving as the Chief Minister, Tanguturi led a simple life and faced numerous hardships in his later years.

He described Tanguturi’s life as one of sacrifice and urged students to read and learn from the lives of great personalities like Tanguturi. The Minister praised the Arts College Alumni Association for its ongoing dynamic activities.

He noted the significant efforts of the association leaders like its president Mulla Madhav and secretary Gadde Sudhakar to prevent the encroachment of the college grounds during the previous government’s tenure. He also mentioned that a tourism group was added to the college and promised job placements for students.

Awards were presented to students who completed their degrees at the Government Arts College and achieved ranks between 1 and 100 in the PGCET. Dr RK Ramachandra Rao, the college principal, hailed the Alumni Association’s role in protecting the college and its continuous efforts for the benefit of students.

Vice-Principal Sriramamurthy congratulated the rankers.Alumni Association president Moolla Madhav noted that 47 acres of land were allocated to the Arts College during Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu’s tenure. He described Durgesh, who advanced politically through his hard work, as a role model for students. Other alumni, vice-president SSR Bhargav, treasurer S Vijayalakshmi, A Sathya Shivkumar, Keshamshetti Vara Prasad and others participated.