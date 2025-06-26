Students warned against clicking on fake links

Eluru: An awareness programme on cybercrime was organised by the NSS unit at St Theresa’s College for Women here on Wednesday. Additional SP N Surya Chandra Rao emphasised that young people—especially female students—must stay vigilant and avoid falling prey to cybercriminals.

Addressing the gathering, he educated students on the various forms of cybercrimes and how to safeguard themselves. He advised that in case of complaints related to ganja addiction, one should call 181. For crimes against women, contact 1098 and for women’s safety, utilise the Shakti app, he said.

Cybercrime SI Valli Padma said that complaints related to cybercrimes can be reported by dialling 1930. She warned against clicking on fake links bearing names like ‘APK Help’ and ‘SBI YONO,’ as these could leak personal information and lead to serious repercussions.

She urged students to verify the authenticity of such links before acting on them, and to report immediately to 1930 if any unknown caller asks for OTPs.

Eluru Town DSP Shravan Kumar, Women Police Station CI Subba Rao, Three-Town CI V Koteswara Rao, College Principal Dr Sr Mercy, NSS Coordinator Dr K Swarnalatha, programme officers, and students were present. As a gesture of encouragement, Additional SP Surya Chandra Rao distributed T-shirts to the participating students on behalf of the police department.