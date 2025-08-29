Live
- SHE Teams issues stern warning to eve-teasers
- Take stern action against anti-social elements: DGP
- 30K cops to keep watch over Ganesh festivities in city
- TTD EO inaugurates eye donation centre
- DGP urges citizens to dial 100 for immediate assistance
- Strengthen Dwcra groups for women empowerment
- Traffic diversions on Hyd’bad-Nagpur highway after rain damage
- Bad weather forces cancellation of trains
- Submit report on damage, CS tells officials of rain-hit districts
- Gates of twin reservoirs opened, low-lying areas in city on alert
Sub-collector inspects Tribal Welfare School
Markapuram: Sub-CollectorB Sahadith Venkat Trivinag made surprise visit to the AP Tribal Welfare School, located on Nagulvaram Road in Markapur...
Markapuram: Sub-CollectorB Sahadith Venkat Trivinag made surprise visit to the AP Tribal Welfare School, located on Nagulvaram Road in Markapur town.
During the inspection, the sub-collector observed several deficiencies in the accommodation of tribal students, including malfunctioning fans in dormitories and inadequate hygiene maintenance. Expressing serious dissatisfaction with the warden’s performance, he ordered the immediate and proper installation of fans and the systematic maintenance of hostel facilities. Trivinag personally examined bathrooms and surrounding areas, noting cleanliness issues. He also inspected classrooms, interacted with students, and shared lunch with them to assess the quality and taste of the food, providing feedback to the relevant staff.