Sub-collector inspects Tribal Welfare School

Markapuram: Sub-CollectorB Sahadith Venkat Trivinag made surprise visit to the AP Tribal Welfare School, located on Nagulvaram Road in Markapur town.

During the inspection, the sub-collector observed several deficiencies in the accommodation of tribal students, including malfunctioning fans in dormitories and inadequate hygiene maintenance. Expressing serious dissatisfaction with the warden’s performance, he ordered the immediate and proper installation of fans and the systematic maintenance of hostel facilities. Trivinag personally examined bathrooms and surrounding areas, noting cleanliness issues. He also inspected classrooms, interacted with students, and shared lunch with them to assess the quality and taste of the food, providing feedback to the relevant staff.