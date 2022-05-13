Sub Inspector shoots self dead with service revolver in Kakinada

Kakinada, May 13: A Sub Inspector of Police of Sarpavaram, Kakinada died after he allegedly shot himself with his own service gun in Kakinada in the wee hours on Friday. According to police, the 35 year old Sub Inspector M. Gopala Krishna , shot himself dead at his residence located at Sarpavaram police station limits on Friday morning.

Gopala Krishna shot himself when he was in his residence. Since 2015, he has been working in the combined East Godavari district and rendering services to the police department. The family members of the deceased SI have been informed about the incident. The police shifted the body to Government General Hospital , Kakinada for postmortem. District Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu visited the GGH and enquired about the incident. The police have registered a case under are investigating the causes for his suicide.