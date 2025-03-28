  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Sub-registrar offices to work on March 30, 31

Sub-registrar offices to work on March 30, 31
x
Highlights

All the sub-registrar offices will work on March 30 and 31 though two days are public holidays.

Guntur: All the sub-registrar offices will work on March 30 and 31 though two days are public holidays. Similarly, the district registrar, the DIG Stamps and Registration offices will also work.

These offices will work from 11 am to 5.30 pm. Special Chief Secretary RP Sisodia issued a memo to this effect. He directed the IG (Registration and Stamps) take necessary action accordingly.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick