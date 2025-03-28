Live
Sub-registrar offices to work on March 30, 31
Guntur: All the sub-registrar offices will work on March 30 and 31 though two days are public holidays. Similarly, the district registrar, the DIG Stamps and Registration offices will also work.
These offices will work from 11 am to 5.30 pm. Special Chief Secretary RP Sisodia issued a memo to this effect. He directed the IG (Registration and Stamps) take necessary action accordingly.
