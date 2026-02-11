Subba Reddy wins APMC polls with huge majority

Tadepalli: Madanapalle-based senior doctor Dr A V Subba Reddy secured a resounding victory in the Andhra Pradesh Medical Council (APMC) elections, winning with an overwhelming majority. The counting of votes was held on Tuesday at the directorate of secondary health building in Tadepalli under the supervision of director of secondary health and returning officer K V N Chakradhar Babu, special chief secretary (h) Saurabh and APMC registrar Dr Ramesh, and other election officials.

Following the declaration of results, Dr Subba Reddy received his appointment certificate from the returning officer. Nearly 57,000 doctors were eligible to vote across the state, with about 32,000 doctors exercising their franchise.

Dr Subba Reddy currently serves as national organisational secretary of the Federation of Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association of India, state president of the Andhra Pradesh Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association and state vice-president of the Indian Medical Association.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Subba Reddy said he would focus on resolving long-pending issues of doctors, including those faced by foreign medical graduates, senior practitioners, and concerns related to unqualified medical practice. His election has brought significant recognition to Madanapalle, marking a historic moment for doctors from small towns.