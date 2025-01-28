Subhash Palekar highlights importance of humus-rich soil

Tirupati : Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV), in collaboration with the Welfare Organisation for Rural Development (WORD), successfully organised a one-day workshop on Natural Farming and Agri-Enterprises. The event, led by NSS Coordinator Prof M Vidyavathi and NSS Programme Officers, aimed to promote sustainable agricultural practices among students and the community.

The workshop featured Padma Shri awardee Dr Subhash Palekar, a renowned agriculturist and advocate of Zero Budget Natural Farming (ZBNF), as the distinguished guest.

Dr Palekar highlighted the importance of humus-rich soil and shared insights into natural farming techniques that eliminate the use of chemical fertilisers.

His approach emphasised the benefits of ZBNF for farmers and the environment.

Vice-Chancellor Prof V Uma shed light on the alarming impacts of chemical fertilisers on human health and ecosystem. She stressed the urgent need to transition to organic and natural farming practices, ensuring a healthier and sustainable future.