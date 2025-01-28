Live
- PM Modi to Visit the US in February for Talks with President Trump
- 12,700 km roads have been mended so far: Min
- Haryana draining industrial waste into Yamuna, claims Atishi
- Delhi's air quality dips to poor category
- BJP's Karnail is richest candidate worth Rs. 259 crore
- Row over open air public gym in SKCG
- Radicalism on rise under AAP-ruled Punjab: Congress
- SC to consider admission of Rohingya children in MCD schools
- Devotees hail Yogi’s Kumbh arrangements
- HYDRAA Commissioner Orders Action on Encroachments and Protection of Government Lands
Just In
Subhash Palekar highlights importance of humus-rich soil
SPMVV hosts workshop on Natural Farming emphasising organic solutions for a healthier future
Tirupati : Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV), in collaboration with the Welfare Organisation for Rural Development (WORD), successfully organised a one-day workshop on Natural Farming and Agri-Enterprises. The event, led by NSS Coordinator Prof M Vidyavathi and NSS Programme Officers, aimed to promote sustainable agricultural practices among students and the community.
The workshop featured Padma Shri awardee Dr Subhash Palekar, a renowned agriculturist and advocate of Zero Budget Natural Farming (ZBNF), as the distinguished guest.
Dr Palekar highlighted the importance of humus-rich soil and shared insights into natural farming techniques that eliminate the use of chemical fertilisers.
His approach emphasised the benefits of ZBNF for farmers and the environment.
Vice-Chancellor Prof V Uma shed light on the alarming impacts of chemical fertilisers on human health and ecosystem. She stressed the urgent need to transition to organic and natural farming practices, ensuring a healthier and sustainable future.