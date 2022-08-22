Submit proposals to purchase speed guns, officials were told by Collector M Venugopala Reddy

Guntur: District Collector M Venugopala Reddy directed the officials to find out the reasons for road accidents and take steps to avoid such mishaps. He addressed Road Safety Committee meeting held at the Collectorate in Guntur city on Monday.

Speaking on this occasion, the Collector directed the officials as soon as accident takes place, officials of transport, revenue, police, highways and engineering departments should reach the spot and find out reasons for the accident and take steps so that accident will not reoccur. The officials were further told to attend next Road Safety Committee meeting with the action taken report and instructed the officials to see that vehicles on the national highways go on prescribed speed.

Collector Venugopala Reddy stressed on the need to take steps to check road accidents and save lives. He directed the officials to submit the proposals to purchase speed guns to trace the vehicles going on the high speed on the national highways. Deputy Transport Commissioner Kareem, R&B Superintendent Engineer Nirmala, Ponnur municipal commissioner Radha were among those present.