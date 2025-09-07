  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Sudarshana Chakrattalwar rendered Chakra Snanam

Sudarshana Chakrattalwar rendered Chakra Snanam
x
Highlights

Tirumala: On the occasion of the auspicious Ananta Padmanabha Vratam, the anthropomorphic form of Srivaru, Sri Sudarshana Chakrattalwar was rendered...

Tirumala: On the occasion of the auspicious Ananta Padmanabha Vratam, the anthropomorphic form of Srivaru, Sri Sudarshana Chakrattalwar was rendered the holy Chakra Snanam in the Swamy Pushkarini waters during the early hours on Saturday.

Every year TTD observes this fete as a worship to Sri Ananta Padmanabha Swamy.

TTD Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Choudhary, temple Dy EO Lokanatham and others were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick