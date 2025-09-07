Sudarshana Chakrattalwar rendered Chakra Snanam

Tirumala: On the occasion of the auspicious Ananta Padmanabha Vratam, the anthropomorphic form of Srivaru, Sri Sudarshana Chakrattalwar was rendered the holy Chakra Snanam in the Swamy Pushkarini waters during the early hours on Saturday.

Every year TTD observes this fete as a worship to Sri Ananta Padmanabha Swamy.

TTD Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Choudhary, temple Dy EO Lokanatham and others were present.