Sullurpeta Police crack Rs 2 cr cheating case

Tirupati: In a major breakthrough, Sullurpeta police on Thursday arrested five persons wanted in the Rs 2 crore cheating case. The gang induced a person to pay Rs 1 crore in the denominations of Rs 500 notes, assuring him to give double the amount, i.e., Rs 2 crore in the denomination of Rs 2000 notes.

According to police, a man, disclosing his name as Chinnaswamy, contacted a group of middle-aged persons in Sullurpeta through WhatsApp call and offered them commission for exchanging Rs 500 notes with Rs 2000 notes. They approached Jagadeesh, who agreed to pay Rs 500 notes worth Rs 1 crore, in order to get Rs 2000 notes worth Rs 2 crore.

As per the gang instructions, on May 7h morning Jagadeesh along with his friends went to national highway near Sullurpeta and handed over Rs 1 crore to a person posing as the PA of Chinnaswamy. After taking the amount, the unidentified man told Jagadeesh to collect Rs 2 crore (Rs 2000 notes) from a person in a room nearby.

Saying this, he fled from there in a car with the amount. Jagadeesh tried to chase him but in vain. Panicked Jagadeesh complained to the police, who registered a case.

District SP Harshavardhan Raju, a special team led by Naidupeta DSP Chenchubabu, including Sullurpeta CI Murali Krishna, SI Brahma Naidu, DV Satram SI Ajay Babu, Tada SI Kondapanaidu ASI Kumar Reddy, HC Chiranjeevi, PCs Suresh Chiranjeevi and Susheel Kumar cracked the cheating case.

After a meticulous investigation using latest technology, the team zeroed in on and arrested five of the gang members in Tirupati. They recovered Rs 73,20,000 and seized two Innova cars, six bundles of fake currency notes of Rs 2000 denomination, and five mobiles from them.

The arrested were identified as Ambati Santhosh @ Chinnaswamy (37), Barri Ravi Teja (39), K Hemakar Rao (45), Namidi Uma Mahesh (28) and Sathi Venkata Reddy (41).

SP Raju said that despite police warning not to believe people or messages offering double the money, public are still falling prey. He urged people to immediately alert the police if anyone offers more money or more returns to them.